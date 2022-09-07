WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police seek help find to find wanted people

Police have released images of three wanted people in a bid to locate them.
Tom McLean, 28, has one warrant out for his arrest in NSW.
The Border man has links to drugs and firearms and is known to frequent Albury and Wodonga.
He was jailed in Wodonga court earlier this year.
Police are also seeking help to local Christopher Ashley Polwarth, 49.
"He is known to travel to Victoria frequently, making his way through NSW, where he is wanted," a police spokesman said.
Daen Lovett-Murray, 32, also has two outstanding warrants.
He is known to frequent Moama, Echuca and Cohuna.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
