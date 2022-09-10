Albury United came back from the dead to clinch the treble on a truly unforgettable night at Lavington Sports Ground.
The Greens trailed Wangaratta 1-0, in the 97th minute, when Melkie Woldemichael's last-gasp penalty kick forced extra time.
Ramesh Basnet fired the Greens in front during the second extra period before Woldemichael scored from the halfway line with almost the final kick of the season to spark a pitch invasion as United celebrated their first cup triumph for a decade.
It was harsh on the Devils, who were the better side for much of the 90 minutes, and will have gone away wondering how the trophy slipped through their grasp.
United, though, have just started a party which isn't going to finish any time soon.
Wangaratta looked in the mood from the moment referee Daniel Moore blew his whistle to start the game.
The combination of Liam Nash and Adam Burchell down the right-hand side gave United all sorts of problems and when Burchell had an early shot blocked, Nash followed in to force a save from Jay Barker.
However, the teenage goalkeeper was left red-faced in the 10th minute when a freak goal gave Wangaratta the lead.
Dillon's shot from 35 yards out was more in hope than expectation but with Barker poised to make a routine save, the ball somehow squeezed between his legs and rolled over the line.
Sam Mason swivelled and shot wide after Alex Howard had thrown himself at an Aidan Rees free-kick but United were dealing in half-chances and the Devils looked more dangerous.
Burchell tricked his way into a shooting position and fired over with his left boot shortly after Dan Kelly had gone into the book for a hefty challenge on Ryan Luty, who required treatment.
United tried to lift after the break and they did force a number of set-pieces but still the champions looked a long way from their best.
After such a lukewarm first-half showing, United were always bound to raise their intensity after the break and they quickly forced a number of set-pieces.
But at the other end, Burchell forced a save from Barker, who then came off second-best in an aerial duel with Kelly and spent the next few minutes grimacing in pain.
Kelly went close soon after, turning sharply onto his left foot but firing into the side-netting.
It was getting increasingly feisty and Alex Pitt went into the book for a flying challenge on Howard in front of the grandstand.
Play was held up for several minutes when Ben Hughes and Ethan Whiley collided on the touchline. Whiley was eventually able to get up and carry on but Hughes was substituted and had to be taken to hospital.
Ramesh Basnet came on for the Greens, who shifted Howard to right-back while Kris Wheeler dropped in to centre-half.
Barker made a brave block at the feet of Dillon, who was in full flight inside the box, as Wangaratta went in search of the killer second goal.
But it was still very much in the balance and Rees should perhaps have done better with a downward header which skipped across the face of goal.
Woldemichael, looking to make something happen in United's front line, teed up Jordan Hore but his shot flew wide of the far post.
Moore had his work cut out controlling an increasingly fractious contest as yellow cards were shown to both sides.
Wangaratta broke at pace down the left, Whiley turning Wheeler inside-out as he ran into the box but unable to beat Barker at his near post.
Just as the board went up to show seven added minutes, Burchell fed Kelly on the break but he dragged a shot wide with Whiley screaming for a pass.
Quick feet from Basnet created an opening but Tommy McCarron got right behind his shot as the men in green and white piled forward desperately looking for an equaliser.
United thought they'd found one following an almighty scramble in the six-yard box but the officials, after conferring, ruled the ball hadn't crossed the line.
But in the most extraordinary late twist, with less than 60 seconds remaining, Woldemichael went down under Pitt's challenge and Moore pointed straight to the spot.
With the clock showing 97 minutes, Woldemichael held his nerve to pick out the top corner, sparking riotous celebrations from United's players and supporters.
As legs began to tire, a cascade of noise from the stands urged the players on to one last push and it was United who delivered.
After a goalless first extra period, Basnet controlled a cross from the right and lashed his shot inside the near post to give the Greens the lead for the first time.
Moses Adesola, on as a substitute for United, was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle late on.
But with mere seconds to play and McCarron way out of his goal as Wangaratta threw everyone forward, Woldemichael launched a shot from the halfway line which soared into the unguarded goal.
Woldemichael sprinted the length of the field and surged into the United supporters, who came spilling over the barriers in scenes that no-one in green and white will ever forget.
