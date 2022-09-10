Kiewa-Sandy Creek has lived up to its reputation as the sleeping giant of the Tallangatta league finals race after crushing a brave Beechworth by 63-points in the preliminary final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
The Hawks made a significant statement against the Bushrangers, thundering home to win 17.13 (115) to 7.10 (52).
Advertisement
The Bushrangers closed to within less than a goal when Lachie Armstrong booted his second goal at the 28-minute mark of the third term.
But the Hawks were able to bury the opposition with a final term barrage that would have Chiltern coach Luke Brookes nervous ahead of next week's decider.
When the final siren sounded the Hawks had booted the final nine goals of the match to shatter the Bushrangers dream of a fairytale grand final berth.
Hawks coach Jack Neil was relieved to see his side recapture their mojo after playing well below their best over the past fortnight.
"Being coach of a powerhouse like Kiewa, there is a lot of expectation on the group to play in grand finals," Neil said.
"So it's a bit of relief but the team deserves it and they have been a bit down on form for probably at least the past month.
"But they certainly found their mojo today and the final scoreboard probably reflects where we are right now.
"We are a good side and we were able to prove that today.
"We are really proud as a club that there is that pressure and that people expect us to be at the top.
"Rival clubs love to beat us and that's great because we love the challenge.
"This group is a really driven, focussed group of players who crave success and we have now given ourselves that opportunity against Chitern in the grand final."
Beechworth went into the clash without giant forward Jai Middleton who missed with a calf complaint.
But in a selection surprise welcomed back key defender Mitch Anderson for his first match since round 12.
The Hawks also welcomed back Scott Bartel to be full-strength for one of the rare times so far this season.
The Bushrangers got first use of the breeze with Dylan Pritchard lively with two goals as midfielders Tom Cartledge and Alessandro Belci created plenty of opportunities.
Advertisement
But the Hawks were more than able to match the opposition and held a slender one-point lead at the first break.
They were able to pinch a break in the second-term after kicking four goals and keeping the Bushrangers goalless.
Scott Bartel bobbed up with two goals for the term to provide the Hawks with another dangerous small forward.
Trailing by 23-points at half-time, the Bushrangers clawed their way back into the match after Brayden Carey, Armstrong and Tom Cartledge were all able to hit the scoreboard.
Jack Andrew got a steadier for the Hawks before Ryan Wallace had to be helped from the ground after landing awkwardly and appearing to suffer some sort of neck injury.
Advertisement
Leading by 10-points at the final change the Hawks slammed on eight goals to none in the final term.
Bushranger Willem Love was reported mid-way through the term for intentionally striking after his frustration reached boiling point.
The incident sparked an ugly brawl between the two sides which could have easily got out of control.
Neil said it was disappointing the match was marred by the incident.
"It was disappointing to see," he said.
Advertisement
"Some of that was pretty ugly scenes.
"Our players kept their heads and know they are playing for something way more important than getting a punch on somebody.
"I thought they handled the situation well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.