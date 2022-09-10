This was the moment Albury United knew they'd won their first cup final in a decade.
With just seconds remaining in extra time at Lavington Sports Ground, strike Melkie Woldemichael took aim from the halfway line and saw his shot sail into the empty net.
The goal clinched a 3-1 win over Wangaratta and completed an historic treble for the Greens.
Watch as Woldemichael and his team-mates are swamped by jubilant supporters spilling over the barriers in wild celebration.
"It's one of those things, when the ball lands at your feet and it holds up nicely for you," Woldemichael said.
"I thought 'you know what, why not?
"We're 2-1 up and I'm going to kick it away; if it doesn't go in, it doesn't matter.
"The crowd was like fuel to the fire.
"I could hear them all the way through and I loved it.
"I was hyping them up, getting us going, they were giving us that extra five percent.
"When you're in extra time, 1-1, you need that support.
"That's why we cherish our supporters.
"It ends up being 11 people on the field and also the supporters.
"That's for the whole club."
