Encore for Solstice documentary at 2022 Border Mail International Film Festival

By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated September 14 2022 - 7:45am, first published 7:30am
Albury mayor Kylie King with film-maker Helen Newman, Stuart Baker, Professor Patrick McGorry and Layne Stretton during Sunday's Q&A.

An Albury-based film about suicide has sold out at The Border Mail International Film Festival and will premiere in New York and Chicago next month.

