Grand finalists Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek have both been dealt injuries blows ahead of Saturday's decider at Sandy Creek.
The Swans are set to be missing dashing wingman Chris Anderson with a shoulder complaint.
While the Hawks have ruled out small forward Ryan Wallace with the concussion protocols after being knocked out in the preliminary final in an accidental clash.
Chiltern coach Luke Brookes said he felt for Anderson who has been a loyal Swan for more than a decade.
"Chris has been one of our premier onballers for a decade but has played more on a wing this year because he has been carrying a shoulder," Brookes said.
"He started playing seniors as a 15-year-old, so it's pretty heartbreaking to see him miss out.
"To his credit, he put the team first and ruled himself out which speaks volumes about the bloke.
"He ruled himself out last Friday which was a big effort.
"It will make selection tough again on Thursday night on who gets a call up."
Hawks coach Jack Neil said it was a stinging blow to lose Wallace who is one of the premier small forwards in the competition.
"Ronnie (Wallace) is a superstar," Neil said.
"The club is fortunate to have had him for so long.
"He has grown up at the club and you simply can't replace him.
"It doesn't matter who we pick, Ronnie is an amazing talent, a great fella and a great leader.
"He will still be around the group but it's devastating for him to miss out."
