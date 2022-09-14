The Border Mail
Chiltern's Chris Anderson and Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Ryan Wallace ruled out of grand final

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 14 2022 - 9:23am, first published 8:27am
Chiltern will be without wingman Chris Anderson who has ruled himself out with a shoulder complaint and will miss the grand final against Kiewa-Sandy Creek.

Grand finalists Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek have both been dealt injuries blows ahead of Saturday's decider at Sandy Creek.

