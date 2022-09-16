Utility targeted by thief at popular central Albury car park

Police are investigating a vehicle break-in at a popular car park in Albury.
A couple's white utility was targeted at the Kiewa Street car park between 5.30pm and 7.50pm on Thursday.
A window was smashed and keys and a wallet containing cash and cards stolen.
The incident, which occurred in an outdoor section, wasn't captured on security cameras.
One of the victims took to social media to request the thief leave her keys and wallet somewhere or hand them in to police.
