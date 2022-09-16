The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Utility targeted by thief at popular central Albury car park

By Local News
Updated September 16 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A window was smashed to access the ute's contents on Thursday.

Police are investigating a vehicle break-in at a popular car park in Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.