Isaac McGrath and Ellie Ainsworth took to the stage on Wednesday night as the Ovens and Murray's Rising Stars for 2022.
Albury footballer McGrath made his senior debut towards the end of last season and became a regular for the Tigers this year.
The pacy 19-year-old only missed one game all season and was named in Albury's best players eight times.
McGrath, the son of Albury thirds coach and former senior mentor Tom, described the moment his name was read out at the SS&A Club.
"I was pretty surprised," he said. "I feel very lucky.
"I played two games last year and got a taste of it but I played the whole season this year, which was really beneficial.
"We had a few injuries, so that gave me an opportunity to learn my craft and get better as a player.
"I was really timid last year but I've got used to the bigger bodies, being a smaller guy, and I've tried to impact the game any way possible.
"Luke Daly, Anthony Miles and my dad, who coached me last year in thirds, have been enormous for me. They've given me so many pointers and things to work on, critiquing my game every week."
Ainsworth, meanwhile, put together a series of outstanding performances for Wodonga Bulldogs on the netball court.
Having joined the club as a 13-year-old in 2016, she progressed rapidly and made her A-grade debut just two years later.
Ainsworth played a combination of A-grade and B-grade in 2021, but this year became a fixture in the club's top side each week.
She's thrived under the coaching of Bianca Mann for the past five years and, while the Bulldogs finished bottom of the ladder, it was a season of huge development for Ainsworth.
"I was not expecting that one bit," Ainsworth said.
"I'm very grateful. It's really humbling to win the award.
"It's been a tough season for us, with just the one win, but we're improving.
"This season's been amazing with Bianca at the helm. We've improved out of sight and I've just had the best season.
"I did my time in the under-16s and B-grade so to get rewarded with a permanent A-grade spot this year was really good."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.