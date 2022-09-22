A man has died after a head-on collision in the southern Riverina during the early hours of Friday.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the Hume Highway at Woomargama - about 15 kilometres south of Holbrook - about 2.50am.
Police said a southbound Toyota Yaris and a northbound semi-trailer had collided head-on in the northbound lanes.
The driver, and sole occupant, of the Yaris died at the scene, a NSW police spokesperson said.
He has not been identified.
The truck driver escaped injury and has been taken to Albury Base Hospital for mandatory testing.
An investigation is now under way into the circumstances leading up to the crash, including why the car was on the wrong side of the highway.
The Hume Highway was closed northbound at Woomargama, with traffic being diverted via the Olympic Highway to Wagga.
The northbound lanes were reopened about 8.15am.
The NSW Transport Management Centre said the diversions have now been lifted and traffic conditions have returned to normal through the area.
Southbound lanes of the highway were unaffected.
Anyone with information about the crash - or who has dashcam of the vehicles involved - is urged to contact Albury police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
