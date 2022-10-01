Leptospirosis - more than a case of flu | Vet Talk

The Border Mail
Leptospirosis - more than a case of the flu

By Dr Jeff Cave, Senior Veterinary Officer
October 1 2022 - 12:30am
Several of my veterinary colleagues have had leptospirosis. They described it as being like a nasty case of the flu, with aches and shivers, leaving them with weeks of chronic fatigue.

