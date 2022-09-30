The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Beechworth police seek witnesses after log truck, car collide

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 30 2022 - 7:12am, first published 7:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beechworth police seek witnesses after log truck, car collide

Police are seeking witnesses to a driving matter near Beechworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.