Beechworth police seek witnesses after log truck, car collide

Police are seeking witnesses to a driving matter near Beechworth.
A small crash involving a northbound logging truck and small passenger vehicle was reported on the Beechworth-Wodonga Road on Thursday.
The incident occurred at Wooragee about 2.30pm.
Both cars were travelling in the same direction.
There were no injuries in the incident, which involved a minor crash.
Anyone with information can call Beechworth or Wodonga police stations.
Police are particularly keen to view any dashcam footage of what occurred.
