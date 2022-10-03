Bright police investigating assault on bus at Mount Hotham

Police are investigating an assault at Mount Hotham.
The assault and a criminal damage incident occurred on a bus at the ski resort on September 4.
Police on Monday released an image of a man and are working to identify him.
Anyone with information can contact Bright police on (03) 5755 1444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
