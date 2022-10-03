Darren Harris has enhanced his already enviable coaching CV after leading West Perth to the flag over the weekend.
Harris masterminded the Falcons' 10.9 (69) to 8.9 (57) grand final triumph over Claremont after replacing Geoff Valentine at the helm this season.
The pair were team-mates at Birallee Park when Harris led the Wodonga Raiders to their only flag in the Ovens and Murray in 1998.
Harris made his playing debut at West Perth more than three decades ago before being elevated to coach in 2002.
He led the club to a premiership in his second year in charge.
Harris has also had roles in the AFL, with stints at Carlton and West Coast, where he was the Eagles forwards coach for the club's 2006 premiership under John Worsfold.
Claremont got within a kick midway through the final term but West Perth was able to answer the challenge late in the match.
