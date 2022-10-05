Elenor Tedenborg was the epitome of strength, courage and grace.
The widely loved and joyfully inspirational Border resident passed away on Sunday after a six-year battle with breast and brain cancer.
In an outpouring of tributes online, the 51-year-old is being honoured as a "true Viking warrior" who leaves a legacy of "pure inspiration, determination and (a) manifesto of how to live life to the fullest..."
The former Border Mail photographer - beloved wife and "best friend" of Simon Bayliss and adored mother of Eli and Charlie - inspired countless people with her courage and candidness through her cancer journey.
She was a popular figure at local farmers' markets with her effervescent personality, magnificent mueslis and bountiful bliss balls under the banner of her Soul'd On Life wellness business.
Born in Sweden in 1971, she moved to Australia in 1996 to study photography and spent 20 years working in media as a respected photojournalist.
She launched Soul'd on Life on November 21, 2016 - the same week she was told she had breast cancer whilst being 34 weeks pregnant with the couple's second child Eli.
"My biggest worry is about who's going to look after my little newborn," she said in an interview with The Border Mail in December 2016.
"Am I going to be able to see my kids growing up?
"They're all the things that go through your head."
But Elenor was to stage the most heroic of fights against "the horrible affliction that is cancer", Simon wrote in a Facebook tribute.
In her tender, at-times raw and uplifting updates on Facebook, Elenor openly wrote and spoke about her relationship with cancer.
Threaded through every word was a positivity and determination to rise above her illness - and to find joy in every single day.
She swam, she sang happy birthday messages in Swedish to friends on Facebook and she reminded all of us that life is in the living ... right here and right now.
"Be kind, you can do whatever you set your mind to, and make a difference!" was her mantra.
Devastatingly, as the Leptomenengeal disease took hold in the last six months, Elenor's mobility would be significantly reduced.
And yet every morning, "resplendent in her Oodie, she would never miss reciting her credo through the car window (for each of us) before we left for the school run," Simon wrote.
" ... Nor did she stop making us laugh with her Swedish sarcasm."
Details of her memorial service are still to be announced but well-wishers are asked to send donations in lieu of flowers to the Albury-Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
