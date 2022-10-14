LS: I'm one of four; myself, sister Katie, a younger brother Benny, who's got Down's Syndrome, and another brother, Jack. Benny keeps our entire family incredibly grounded and gives great perspective on life and I wouldn't have it any other way. In 2015, Benny had some significant health issues. He had some issues swallowing, they did an operation and in the days following that he had some complications. There was a hole in his oesophagus so all the fluids he was taking in weren't getting to his stomach. He ended with two-and-a-half litres of gunk sitting in and around his vital organs. Benny hates if a fly lands on him, so the communication around pain tolerance, it's really hard to know what's going on. They took him to hospital in Albury, his vital signs deteriorated quickly and he ended up being airlifted to Melbourne. The family was told there was a greater chance of him not surviving that flight than arriving alive. I was living with Milesy in Melbourne at the time, the family arrived at Box Hill Hospital and we were told Benny was going into surgery. He looked like a Michelin man, he had so much fluid in his body. He was so swollen; it looked like he was lying on his deathbed. At different stages, we pretty much thought he was gone. He did 80 days in intensive care and they kept him open down his front because he was having surgery every second day. He had about 30 surgeries in total. Because of his special needs, Mum was like a nurse to him, nearly living at the hospital. Some family had a place nearby where Mum and Dad stayed for six months; I think Mum left the suburb of Box Hill once in that time. That was a story of hardship but the thing I've realised over time, working with people like Hugh, and known experiences, getting to know other people's stories, you never know what people are going through so the need to provide a supportive environment at club level is enormous.