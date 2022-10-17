The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Hot off the press: 2023 Hume Hunks & Hotties calendar to aid men's mental health

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated October 17 2022 - 8:20am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hot off the press ... magnificent models Lachie Snow and Dick Shanahan with (centre) photographer Ben Simpson and the sizzling 2023 Hume Hunks & Hotties calendar supporting men's mental health. Picture by Ash Smith

There's a whole hunk of spunks in a cheeky new calendar to raise funds - and a few good belly laughs - for men's mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.