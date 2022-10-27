The Border Mail
Mitta United secure the prized signature of Ethan Redcliffe in huge boost to finals aspirations

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated October 27 2022 - 8:34am, first published 8:00am
Ethan Redcliffe has 'inked' a deal with Mitta United. Picture by Ash Smith

Livewire Wodonga forward Ethan Redcliffe has signed with Mitta United in another stunning recruiting coup for the Mountain Men.

