Livewire Wodonga forward Ethan Redcliffe has signed with Mitta United in another stunning recruiting coup for the Mountain Men.
Fresh off already securing the biggest signing of the off-season so far in Morris medallist Jarrod Hodgkin, the Blues have successfully landed another high-profile recruit in Redcliffe.
And in a further bonus, coach Luke Hodgkin has also signed twins Tom and Ben Gardner who have crossed from Barnawartha.
They join Jarrod and Jake Hodgkin alongside Jett Smith as arrivals as the Blues emerge as the off-season pacesetters in the recruiting stakes and shape as the league's biggest improver.
Despite being only 20, Redcliffe arrives at Mitta with a big reputation and an even bigger bag of tricks.
The dangerous forward has averaged almost three goals a match for the past two years at the kennel.
Blues coach Luke Hodgkin said Redcliffe had all the attributes to challenge Ethan Boxall and Connor Newnham for the mantle as the competition's premier forward.
"We feel it's a huge coup to be able to sign a player the calibre of Ethan," Hodgkin said.
"It just shows you the direction that the club is heading and that we are on the improve.
"To sign a recruit that isn't a past player and jump on board gives you a bit of confidence and is a huge boost to our footy club.
"Ethan is only 20 and has the potential to be a star, especially at the lower standard of the Tallangatta league.
"He averages three goals a match in the O&M, so we expect him to be hard to combat and he is only going to get better over the next three to five years.
"I will be surprised if he doesn't prove to be the best forward in the competition and if he isn't, I'm sure he will be on the podium somewhere."
Hodgkin compared Redcliffe - who is nicknamed 'Reddie' - to Boxall who won the league goalkicking this year and also boasts plenty of tricks to bamboozle defenders.
"I think they have a lot more in common than just sharing the first name Ethan," he said.
"Obviously Boxall is a nightmare to match-up on because he is a medium sized forward who can get up the ground and also play deep out of the square, is strong overhead and can leap.
"But I think 'Reddie' is in a similar mould and is the type of player that makes defenders nervous."
The Gardner twins are former Mitta juniors who crossed to Barnawartha this year from Wodonga reserves.
Hodgkin said they would add much needed depth to the list which was ruthlessly exposed when injuries hit this season.
"Both the Gardners didn't play much this year at Barnawartha due to injury," he said.
"They are Mitta kids who played juniors at the club and are really good mates with 'Reddie'.
"That was a big factor in 'Reddie' joining the club to play alongside a few of his mates like the Gardners and Jake Hodgkin.
"It's always pleasing when you can lure former juniors back to your club."
After emerging through the club's junior ranks, Redcliffe made his senior debut in 2019 and has played more than 25 senior matches at the kennel.
He signed with Coburg last off-season and started pre-season with the VFL club before deciding to remain with Wodonga this year.
Redcliffe said he was hoping a stint in the bush would reignite his passion for football despite being relatively happy with his form at the kennel this year.
"I was just after a bit of a change and trying to enjoy my football a bit more," Redcliffe said.
"A few of my mates joined Mitta this year, so I thought I may as well follow them.
"I was pretty happy with my form this year but I missed a few matches late in the season with injury."
