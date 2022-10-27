Man dead, another injured in Beechworth shooting, police on scene

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man in Beechworth, with a second man flown to hospital after the incident.
Officers were called to a rural property on Buckland Gap Road on Thursday night.
A report was made that there had been a shooting at the site about 8.45pm.
"As officers moved in they located the body of a man at the front of the home and an injured man in a rear shed," Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said.
"The injured man, who is believed to be aged in his 60s, has been airlifted to hospital.
"A crime scene has been set up while detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."
Officers from the Major Crime Scene Unit will also attend to process the scene.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
