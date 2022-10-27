The Border Mail
Man dead, another injured in Beechworth shooting, police on scene

By Blair Thomson
Updated October 27 2022 - 8:20pm, first published 8:13pm
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the death of a man in Beechworth, with a second man flown to hospital after the incident.

