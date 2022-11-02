Key flood information, road and service closures around the Border

Key Contacts
The NSW SES advises people in South Albury outside the levee not to enter floodwater due to renewed moderate flooding.
"You should monitor the situation as it is constantly changing. Avoid floodwater for your safety," a NSW SES spokesperson said.
Floodwaters have risen in low-lying areas, with the main car parks at Belvoir Park and Les Stone Park closed until the water subsides.
On Gateway Island, sandbags and pumps are in place to protect businesses and council crews have delivered more sand to the site with further sandbagging required as a precaution.
The SES has warned people never to enter floodwaters.
Road Closures according to Live Traffic:
As at about 9.30am on November 2, Federation Council reported the closure of some services and facilities due to the imminent flooding of the Ball Park/Corowa Civic Centre Precinct.
Council's Customer Service Centre for Corowa will close from 4pm Wednesday (or earlier if conditions require) and services will relocate to the Oddfellows Hall at the top of Sanger Street Corowa, from 9am Thursday.
Services will then be available at Oddfellows Hall from Monday to Friday, 9am - 4pm until further notice.
Limited Service NSW transactions will also be available from Oddfellows Hall during this time. Residents are encouraged to utilise the Service NSW online service or visit the Albury Service NSW Centre.
Corowa Visitor Information Centre will also relocate to the Oddfellows Hall in Corowa from Friday, November 4 and will be open Monday - Friday, 9.30am - 4pm and Saturday's and Sunday's 10am - 2pm.
Services closed:
Roads Closed:
Urana and District Public Meeting:
The NSW SES, in conjunction with Federation Council will host a public meeting on Thursday at 6.30pm at the Urana Bowling Club.
The meeting is to inform local residents of the role of the SES and actions undertaken in response to the current flood and weather conditions for the villages of Boree Creek, Morundah, Oaklands, Rand and Urana.
Council will also provide an update on flood mitigation works undertaken.
Sandbags:
Sand and bags are available for free in the Corowa Industrial Estate (end of Santos Street, Corowa). BYO shovel.
Sand bags are also available from the Urana Fire Station and the Morundah Paradise Palladium Theatre.
As at 2pm November 1, Greater Hume Council has reported the following roads and facilities closed.
Roads closed due to flooding:
Water over the road:
Parks closed due to flooding:
Road Closures according to Live Traffic:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
