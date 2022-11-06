Lighting upgrades at Dederang part of election promise

A North East sports ground will undergo a major upgrade if the Coalition is elected at the state election.
Member for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, said $480,000 would be spent improving the lighting system at the Dederang Recreation Reserve.
Mr McCurdy said the overhaul would include replacing the outdated wiring and electrical system to improve the load capacity of the system, and allow for new, high wattage lights to be installed to help illuminate the ground.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.