WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Footballer James Lawton among those wanted in Albury

A former Border footballer is one of several people wanted by police in the Albury region.
James Henry Lawton, who has previously played for Corowa-Rutherglen and in the Farrer league, has one outstanding warrant.
The 31-year-old had been bailed on September 29 on a drug possession charge, and having stolen goods.
He has admitted to the charges and appeared in court on October 12.
Lawton was due to return to Albury Local Court on November 23, but a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police say Lawton is known to frequent the Wagga area.
Albury officers are also seeking help to locate Tanisha Morritt, 30, who has one warrant out for her arrest.
She lives in the Albury area.
Albury Local Court has previously heard Morritt, a mother-of-seven, has been homeless.
Albury man Raymond Trevor Wade Williams, 34, also one outstanding warrant.
Williams had been due to appear in Albury Local Court on Monday.
A domestic violence related order is also listed in court later this month.
Hayden Garrity, 28, is also being sought.
He has ties to the Albury-Wodonga area.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
