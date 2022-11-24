Welcome to summer | Out & About magazine

Welcome to summer! Well, almost. At the time of writing (November) it was snowing in some areas and it definitely felt more like winter than spring.
Rain, rain go away was the mantra for many. Many people in the Albury-Wodonga and surrounding areas have been battling floods and we can only hope that a string of sunny days will arrive soon.
In this edition of Out and About we meet Sarah Heales who is opening a flower farm in Chiltern. We take a close look at the eclectic town of Yackandandah and highlight all the best things to do in Corryong.
As usual there are some fabulous festivals on the horizon including the Forgotten Trades Festival in Jindera and the King Valley Balloon Fiesta set for March.
The Indigo Shire is enjoying a range of new offerings with a redevelopment of the All Saints Cellar Door, some new events in Rutherglen and announcements expected soon about bike tracks and trails.
There's lots to read about and plenty to prepare for when warmer days arrive. Happy travels.
Click here to read the entire magazine online.
