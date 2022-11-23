The Border Mail
Why biodiversity should matter to all of us

By Lauriston Muirhead
November 23 2022 - 1:39pm
Biodiversity is critical to the survival of all manner of species, including us humans. Picture by Mark Jesser

Biodiversity is the diversity of life found in an ecosystem. The more biodiverse, the more balanced and resilient the ecosystem.

