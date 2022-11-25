An old Albury site that shaped many young futures

Tenders were called in the NSW Government Gazette of March 8, 1935 for a "new infants' building" in West Albury.
The tender of Mr S Parnall of Lavington, for £1550, was accepted. The final cost was £2000 and the new school provided accommodation for 112 pupils.
On January 28, 1936, the school was officially declared open by Mr Mair MLA. This was the start of infant classes under the supervision of the inaugural school principal Ms Ethel Wetherall, 1936-37. Her appointment was followed by Ms Beatrice Booth in early 1938.
The officially gazetted name of the school was Albury West Infants' School, but for many years it was commonly referred to as West Albury Infants' (or Public) School.
The school was located on a large piece of government land situated on the corner of Mott and Dean streets, West Albury (Dean Street was later renamed Lamport Cresent).
During those early stages, the school was reclassified and became a public school. In 1978, it was again reclassified as a class two primary school.
Additional principals in the early years include: Mr GO Boyle 1938-50; Mr HL Williams 1951-1963; Mr EJ Brown 1964-66; Mr KIR Fitzgerald 1967-71; Mr RB Templeton 1972-75; Roger Benjamin 1975-77; Mr A Vandenberg 1978-81; Mr BJ Barnes 1982-86.
The school's Parents and Citizens' Association was a wonderful asset during those early years, organizing various fundraisers and social activities involving pupils from the school, including numerous fancy dress balls, talent quests and Christmas parties. The Albury West Memorial Hall had always been a popular venue used by the school back in the day. Presently, the hall stands silent.
At the conclusion of the 1970s, the school buildings that stood proudly for nearly four decades had served their purpose, and a decision was made to demolish the outdated facility.
Construction of new school buildings was completed in the early 1980s. The site chosen was on the opposite side of Mott Street from the original school.
The new school buildings were first occupied for the start of the 1982 school year.
An interesting to note that the new school was on the site of the former West Albury Golf Links.
The course had been operated for many years by local identities Ron and Dot Foster.
The official opening of the new buildings was held on October 17, 1983 by Ronald Mulock, NSW Minister for Education.
