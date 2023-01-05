The Border Mail
Jade Culph reflects on his time in tennis and winning flags with Holbrook and Mitta United

By Brent Godde
Updated January 6 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 10:45am
Jade Culph won three flags during his footy career. Picture by Mark Jesser

Growing up in Holbrook, JADE CULPH was a talented sportsman who decided to focus on tennis as a teenager. His passion for tennis led to an opportunity to play college tennis in the USA where he excelled and was ranked as high as No. 4 in the country. After spending four years in the USA, Culph returned home and won a flag with home club Holbrook alongside two flags at Mitta United. Culph cough-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE.

