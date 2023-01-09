There's a twinkle in David Anderson's eyes when he recalls how he met his wife Betty.
The beautiful young Albury lass liked to go dancing at Albury's Royal Palais in Kiewa Street, and David would go roller-skating behind the Palais "to keep an eye on the girls".
But he only really had eyes for one young woman.
"He liked to watch me dancing," laughs 81-year-old Betty.
The Lavington couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last week and agree they're "very lucky" to have reached the diamond milestone together.
The pair - who both attended Albury High School in different years - would only officially meet when David talked a mate into arranging a blind date.
"I worked at Rockman's and the girlfriend of David's best mate worked with me," Betty explains.
"He asked Ian to organise a date and I said, 'Oh alright', just to shut her up."
Betty can't recall the movie they saw at Hoyts theatre that night - "I was too nervous" - but it was love at first sight.
They started dating and David, who worked for a local builder, took her everywhere on his motorbike.
It certainly helped that Betty's mum liked David "from the start".
The young couple were engaged in 1962 - David proposed at the movies "but he didn't get down on one knee!" - and were married on January 5, 1963 at St Matthew's Church, Albury.
They had two daughters (Jodie in 1965 followed by Kellie in 1967), raising them in Lavington before they built a house at Table Top in 1980, in part to accommodate their eldest daughter's love and talent for riding horses.
While David and Betty admit they've had their highs and lows, neither can recall a time they even considered walking out in more than six decades of marriage.
"It's all been good," David insists.
"I think we need medals," Betty jokes.
"No, seriously, we love each other's company, we bought a caravan and travelled a lot around Australia and we go out a lot."
The pair admits the Commercial Club has become a bit of a second home; they play bingo, and love listening to music and watching dancing together.
The garden is as neat as a pin on the corner block they've called home for 27 years while the lounge room walls are dotted with much-loved family portraits.
David jokes that "gardening keeps me fit for fishing" - the other passion in his life.
"I stay home with the cat," Betty adds.
She proudly displays the diamond ring her doting husband purchased to mark their anniversary.
"I've been told after you hit 60 (years), it's diamonds every year," David laughs.
"I'd better start saving up again!"
There's no doubting the love that lives here or that David still only has eyes for his dancing queen.
"I couldn't go a day without her," he says.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.