Lifeline Albury-Wodonga needs the support of its community "now more than ever", says CEO Stacy Read.
The suicide prevention service has put out an SOS for local volunteers as it grapples with an ever increasing cry for help from Australians who put in a new call to Lifeline every 30 seconds.
Ms Read urges anyone who has thought about becoming a crisis supporter to attend one of two information sessions this month - on Friday, January 20 (6.30pm to 7.30pm) or Saturday, January 21 (10am to 11.30am) at the Scots School Albury.
She said volunteers from all walks of life were welcome; the only attributes you need are good listening skills, empathy and a commitment to making a positive difference.
In 2022, Lifeline received the highest number of calls in its 59-year history.
Ms Read said Volunteer Crisis Supporters provided an invaluable service to this community, helping those in crisis.
"Now more than ever the Lifeline Albury centre needs the support of the community, and we urge people who have ever thought about becoming a Lifeline volunteer to please come forward," she said.
She said Lifeline's Crisis Support Workplace Training (CSWT) would begin in February 2023.
In addition to the vital crisis support offered to others, she added that volunteers experienced many benefits from both their training and time they spent volunteering including:
"When I volunteer it fills my bucket to know I have made a positive difference to someone who finds themselves in challenging times," says support worker 'Lisa S'.
"It gives me purpose to know I am giving and making a difference."
After the training is complete, a minimum of four hours per fortnight is all that is asked to help make a difference to someone in crisis.
