Wodonga Raiders have secured the signing of Ned Conway when free of VFL commitments.
Conway signed with North Melbourne over the off-season after a breakout season with Western Jets in the NAB League.
The teenager played predominantly off a half-back flank with his dash and poise coming out of defence capturing the attention of VFL recruiters.
Conway is the nephew of Nic who is the games record holder at Birallee Park after 310 matches.
Coach Marc Almond said Conway would be an exciting addition to the line-up when available.
"Ned is coming off a standout season with Western Jets where he averaged 25 touches a match of half-back which is big numbers for a defender," Almond said.
"Obviously he is only young but very talented and will add to what we are trying to build when available.
"Like all VFL listed players it's a bit unknown how often they will play for their second club."
