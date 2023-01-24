The Border Mail
VFL listed Ned Conway signs with Wodonga Raiders as his second club

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 24 2023 - 7:08pm, first published 7:00pm
Ned Conway is the newphew of Nic who is the games record holder.

Wodonga Raiders have secured the signing of Ned Conway when free of VFL commitments.

