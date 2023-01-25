The Border Mail
Increasing costs and lack of fundraising force Wodonga Show Society to cancel 2023 event

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
Updated January 26 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 9:30am
Druss Murtagh enjoying a train ride at the 2019 Wodonga Show.

Increasing costs for insurance and entertainment coupled with a lack of fundraising has led to the cancellation of the 2023 Wodonga Show.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

