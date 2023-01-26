IN PICTURES: Hundreds turn out at Border events for Australia Day

Today across the Border and North East we come together to acknowledge and recognise the everyday heroes of our communities.
The 2023 list of honours winners includes people from all walks of life and all kinds of backgrounds, but common among them is a passion for doing something that gives back to their community.
As Julie Miller, who was recognised with an Ambulance Service Medal, explained: "With volunteering, you're helping your community, but you also get so much out of it yourself."
Check out Thursday morning's Australia Day ceremonies in pictures in our online gallery.
