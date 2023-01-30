The Border Mail
Corowa-Rutherglen has made the bombshell decision to go into recess for the upcoming season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 31 2023 - 7:44am, first published 6:30am
It has been a tumultuous off-season at John Foord Oval that has forced the club to make the tough decision to go into recess.

Corowa-Rutherglen is set to go into recess by the end of the week.

