The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Sarah Heales cultivates thriving venture at Pepper's Run Flower Farm Chiltern

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
February 5 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pick of the bunch: Sarah's patch at Chiltern is all flower power

Sarah Heales admits she had a "brown thumb" growing up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.