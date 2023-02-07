The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Albury United to benefit from $150,000 NSW Football Legacy Fund grant

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated February 7 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Albury United's facilities are set for a $500,000 makeover.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.