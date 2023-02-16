For more than 10 years, Bruce Edwards has won over the hearts, minds and stomachs of Edwards Tavern locals.
His passion for sourcing fresh ingredients and creating adventurous menus - he once took diners around the world with 18 takes on the humble chicken parmi - coupled with his cheeky smile and "wicked sense of humour" was all part of "Eddie's" trademark.
Sadly his time at the tavern came to an end in November when Mr Edwards suffered a massive stroke while he was doing what he loved - cooking and joking with staff and customers.
The results of subsequent tests devastated the 61-year-old, his two daughters Sally and Karen, and his "family" at the tavern when he was diagnosed with lethal glioblastoma multiforme brain tumours.
Mr Edwards, who grew up in Albury, spent some time in Melbourne before returning to the Border to work at Eddie's 12 years ago.
He is now spending his time at Geelong hospital where he is fighting to stay alive for "as many months as he can", said Katrina Donelan, who recently took over the pub. She said Mr Edwards was not just the life of the pub but the "heart and soul" of the whole operation.
"Bruce is just so full of life, everyone loves him," Mrs Donelan said. "He's passionate about this place and the people who come here.
"As for being a chef, he loves his freshness, he loves all his suppliers, he just loves this place." Bar attendant Tracy Boon, said she and other staff were shattered to hear of Mr Edwards' misfortune.
"He used to have a go at me sometimes in a fun way because I'm a Kiwi," she said. "But this place is like one big family and for this to happen to Bruce has just devastated us."
Ms Boon, with her workmate Maddi Waite, travelled to Geelong on Valentines Day to present Mr Edwards with a "basket of goodies" donated by pub regulars, staff and suppliers. Bronson Rautenberg-Tankard, who recently completed his apprenticeship under Mr Edwards' tutelage, said it was a privilege to know him.
"He was great to work with, he'd occasionally get a bit grumpy, but he has a heart of gold," Mr Rautenberg-Tankard said.
Pub locals and even visitors to the pub often make a donation to a tin in the sports bar when they hear about Mr Edwards' tragic story.
"If people order a pizza we call 'The Bruce', every cent goes to him to help him with medical and associated costs," Mrs Donelan said.
"It's just amazing how that post on social media just went viral, it wasn't just regulars here, it was kind messages from everywhere around the region."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.