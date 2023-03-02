TB: I needed an operation on my throat. It's been coming but then I got told on Tuesday of last week 'we need you here on Thursday.' It was to help with my breathing because my throat was pretty much closing over. It was down to 9mm, so I was struggling to keep my breath, even just talking. I had that last Thursday and it knocked me around. It all went well but I couldn't make it to Griffith unfortunately. I was online, the ball-by-ball, every ball, refreshing, especially the second game. In the last over, it was every eight seconds. It was a stressful six hours of cricket. Not being there was more stressful than the surgery on Thursday because I like to have everything ready to go for the boys. Thankfully they've done good by me and got us through.