Trent Ball and Grant Ball look ahead to Border Bullets playing finals day at North Sydney Oval

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 3 2023 - 9:24am, first published 9:15am
Grant Ball and Trent Ball. Picture by Mark Jesser

When Trent Ball captained the Border Bullets to T20 glory in Sydney eight years ago, it would prove to be his last game of representative cricket. A brain tumour may have changed his life forever and cut short his cricket career but Ball is now coaching the Bullets as they bid to win back their crown - with father and team manager Grant Ball alongside him. STEVE TERVET caught up with the pair of them ahead of Regional Bash finals day at North Sydney Oval.

