Nell Showers likens self-care to the safety instructions issued to passengers on a plane.
In an emergency, put your own oxygen mask on first before helping others.
Why? Because if you run out of air yourself, you can't help anyone else survive, she explains.
And the Albury counsellor knows this all too well as she warns people not to under-estimate the risk of burnout in an increasingly busy and stress-filled world.
Ms Showers remembers a time when she was so flat out helping others to find the right work/life balance, she was running herself into the ground.
"I got shingles - and I was a health and wellness consultant," she reveals.
"It's a bit like having an unfit personal trainer isn't it?"
Now the mum of three, who has set up her own counselling practice in Guinea Street, wants to encourage Border residents who are feeling the "post COVID-lag" to stop and take stock of what's really important in life.
In a climate where mental illness is on the rise and so many psychologists and counsellors have closed their books, Ms Showers wants to support people to create their own mental health and wellbeing toolkit they can depend on in hard times.
"We seem to be lurching from one world crisis to the next," she begins.
"Many people are struggling with a lack of direction, life purpose and low energy.
"I want to assist people to become more self-sufficient, to get to know themselves and the emotional limps and unmet needs driving their behaviour so they can recognise and overcome them."
Some of Ms Showers' top tips include practising gratitude (even if "you have to fake it 'til you make it") and finding the thing that fills your cup.
"There are gratitude exercises you can do; like when your head hits the pillow each night, think of three good things that happened today," she explains.
"It's about re-orienting yourself towards the positive."
Ms Showers, who believes "we are so lucky to live where we live", finds floating down the river does wonders for her state of mind.
"I think one of the problems is we are so busy, we forget about what's really important in life," she explains.
"There are guys working 24-7 in factories that are so focused on achieving 'the great Australian dream' that they are literally killing themselves in the process.
"If you are burnt out, you certainly haven't enjoyed the journey.
"Why wait until there's a serious health crisis or you lose someone significant in your life to really take notice of what's important and honour that?"
Ms Showers knows that's easier said than done.
She's spent many years as a rehabilitation counsellor, working with veterans who have been medically discharged and helping injured workers return to sustainable work.
She's been in schools, factories, local councils and health organisations to help address issues with anxiety, low moods, sleep issues, relationship difficulties, career changes and loss.
What she absolutely knows is that burn-out should not be dismissed.
"And as much time as it took to become burnt out is the time that needs to be taken to recover," she points out.
Taking time out for yourself does not make you a bad parent or a bad spouse, she insists.
She urges people not to be afraid to take the time to "do what makes you happy".
"Don't feel guilty for identifying what you want to do and doing more of it," Ms Showers says.
"It's amazing how much an activity you enjoy can change your perspective; give you a fresh head so problems don't seem so bad."
In the wake of COVID, Ms Showers sees opportunities for re-structuring careers and work arrangements.
"Employers need to be flexible right now to keep employees," she says.
"Be bold; don't be afraid to set things up the way you want."
Some workplaces are going so far as to incorporate health and wellness into their KPIs (key performance indicators) "which I think is a really great idea", she adds.
At the end of the day, her advice to clients is to prioritise their health and wellness before anything else.
"I tell them if you go down, the whole house of cards goes down," she says.
"Put your oxygen mask on.
"If you're not looking after yourself you won't be able to look after anybody else!"
