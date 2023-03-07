Firefighters have contained a restaurant fire in central Albury on Tuesday night.
The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen exhaust system of Zen X on Dean Street at about 8.30pm.
"The ladder truck got to work quickly extinguishing the fire on the roof. Stopping the fire spreading to a joining businesses." Fire and Rescue NSW Duty Commander Frank Finlay said.
Witnesses described seeing smoke from the street and flames were visible from the roof.
NSW Police closed Dean Street between Olive and David Streets for several hours making it safe for emergency services.
More to come.
Photojournalist - The Border Mail.
