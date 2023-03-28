Prospects: There's a buzz around the Spiders, if you'll pardon that rather mixed metaphor, which has many believing they're in the frame to snap a 13-year premiership drought. Yes, Howlong were some way adrift of the top two last year but having retained a list which included both the Azzi medalist (Hamish Clark) and runner-up (Ben Baker) and added the A-grade quality of Jarred Lane and Matt Wilson from the recessing Corowa-Rutherglen, it's easy to understand that level of optimism.

