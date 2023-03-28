Six months on from Holbrook's thrilling grand final win over Osborne at Walbundrie, the stage is set for another intriguing year of Hume League football. With another hectic off-season almost complete, it's time to assess where the 12 clubs are at with round one looming large on April 15.
Coach: Matt Sharp
Last year: Premiers (16-2)
Gains: Raven Jolliffe (Wangaratta Rovers), Josh Jones, Adam Cruickshank (Tamworth), Dylan Cook (Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong), Jayden Hucker (Lavington), Luke Carman, Brock Knights, Nick Locke, Randal Taylor (year off), Ross Wettenhall.
Losses: Ewan Mackinlay (Lavington), Kolby Heiner-Hennessy (Albury), Stephen Leitch (travel), Mason Hamilton.
Prospects: Good teams win premierships, great teams go back-to-back: that'll be the message from Matt Sharp as Holbrook look to maintain the standards which carried them to glory in 2022. The graduation of Ewan Mackinlay and Kolby Heiner-Hennessy to the Ovens and Murray undoubtedly leaves a hole but with Raven Jolliffe coming in the opposite direction and Josh Jones bringing the classy Adam Cruickshank down with him from Tamworth, the Brookers look to be in the black.
Prediction: 2nd
Coach: Joel Mackie
Last year: Runners-up (18-0)
Gains: Hayden Armstrong (Ainslie), Matt McGrory (Gungahlin Jets), Dan O'Connell (Inner West Magpies), George Alexander (GGGM), Stuart Hunter (Tallangatta), Kyle Bull (Narrandera), Liam Hernan (Dookie).
Losses: Nick Madden (GWS Giants), Jed Griffin, Izaac McDonnell, Will Ryan, Royce Hunter, Lachlan Armstrong, Rory Muggivan, Connor Willis.
Prospects: Beware the wounded Tiger. That last quarter against Holbrook will have stung all summer, leaving coach Joel Mackie with little need for motivational speeches. Osborne have off-set the loss of midfielders Izaac McDonnell and Will Ryan with the addition of ex-NEAFL star Matt McGrory, while the return of tall forwards Hayden Armstrong and George Alexander will be a worry for defences.
Prediction: 1st
Coaches: David Miles and Matt McDonald
Last year: 3rd (13-5)
Gains: Jarred Lane, Matt Wilson (Corowa-Rutherglen), Nick Shelley (Rand-Walbundrie-Walla), Tyler Lampe (Tumbarumba).
Losses: None.
Prospects: There's a buzz around the Spiders, if you'll pardon that rather mixed metaphor, which has many believing they're in the frame to snap a 13-year premiership drought. Yes, Howlong were some way adrift of the top two last year but having retained a list which included both the Azzi medalist (Hamish Clark) and runner-up (Ben Baker) and added the A-grade quality of Jarred Lane and Matt Wilson from the recessing Corowa-Rutherglen, it's easy to understand that level of optimism.
Prediction: 3rd
Coach: Peter Cook
Last year: 4th (11-7)
Gains: Joel Felmingham (Thurgoona), Mason Hamilton (Holbrook), Mitch Koschitzke, Trent I'Anson (returning), Harrison Cozens (Wahgunyah).
Losses: Matt Seiter (retired), Tyson Neander (Lavington), John Spencer (Chiltern), Willson Mack (university).
Prospects: The Saints' list of departures may not be long but the calibre of players on it will prove hard to replace. News of the legendary Matt Seiter's retirement followed Tyson Neander and John Spencer's decisions to switch to the Ovens and Murray and TDFL respectively, Willson Mack having taken his studies and football to Geelong.
Prediction: 6th
Coach: Andrew Wilson
Last year: 5th (10-8)
Gains: Kade Garland (Lavington), Trent Castles (Mangoplah Cookardinia United Eastlakes), Caleb Simmonds (Kiewa-Sandy Creek), Chris Galvin (Pennant Hills), Mick Galvin (year off).
Losses: Isaac Dykes, Thomas Wood (university), Andrew Wilson (retired), Ollie Browne, Jack Avage, Charlie Avage (moved away), Jake Miller.
Prospects: The Bulldogs surprised many by reaching the preliminary final last season and now the test will be to see whether they can stay among the front-runners. The late capture of swingman Kade Garland from Lavington is a boost and Trent Castles should deliver plenty of goals although the midfield stocks have been depleted by the departures of Isaac Dykes, who's studying in Melbourne, and Jack Avage, working interstate.
Prediction: 4th
Coaches: Daniel Athanitis and Jack Duck
Last year: 6th (9-9)
Gains: Clay Moscher-Thomas (North Albury), Mitch Thomas, Mark Athanitis.
Losses: Blake Lieschke (Wodonga Raiders), Lucas Mellier, Charlie Williams, Luke Gerecke, Mark Haydon.
Prospects: The Giants are battling to stay competitive after a lean off-season. Daniel Athanitis and Jack Duck unveiled Clay Moscher-Thomas as their first recruit after succeeding Lucas Mellier but have found slim pickings in the recruiting market since then.
Prediction: 8th
Coach: Tim Haines
Last year: 7th (7-9-2)
Gains: Ben Gould (Wagga Tigers), Ethan Golley (Barnawartha), Michael McWilliams, Matt King (Chiltern), Lachie Gould, Lou Gould, Dennis Pedemont.
Losses: Jack Retallick, Joey Muller, Wayne Muller (Albury), Jack Chesser (Wodonga), Patrick Wall (Ulladulla).
Prospects: Having just missed out on finals, the Lions will be close to the mark again after managing to replace what they lost over the summer.
Prediction: 7th
Coach: Daniel Hore-Smith
Last year: 8th (7-10-1)
Gains: Bailey St John, Shaun Spooner (Wodonga Saints), Zach Allan (Myrtleford), Bailey Pollard (The Rock), Max Alymore.
Losses: Aaron Meyers (The Rock).
Prospects: The Swampies are confident of improving on last year's showing and the initial signs are positive, with coach Daniel Hore-Smith feeling the club is in a more advanced position compared to 12 months ago.
Prediction: 9th
Coach: Kyle Docherty
Last year: 9th (6-11-1)
Gains: Jason Marks, Deaken Clancy, Jake Beveridge, Ryan Beveridge, Ethan Hanrahan, Matthew Bush (Corowa-Rutherglen), Rohan Heasley (Chelsea), Ben Landry (Mt Eliza), Alex Wallis, Lachlan McGill (Wahgunyah), Kade Wilson (Queensland).
Losses: John Pratt (Chiltern), Liam McDonell (Wahgunyah), Russell Anderson (retired).
Prospects: Last season's under-achievers have looked to redress the balance with a hive of recruiting activity over the summer. John Pratt's departure to Chiltern has opened the door for Kyle Docherty to step up as senior coach and Docherty has used his contacts book to good effect. Midfielders Rohan Heasley and Ben Landry played with Docherty in the Mornington Peninsula League while the late capture of Jason Marks further boosts their finals aspirations.
Prediction: 5th
Coach: John Simpson
Last year: 10th (6-12)
Gains: George Sandral (Corowa-Rutherglen), Joey Kenna, Charles Miller, Fraser Miller, Nick Kelly, Rhys Healy, Danny Mues (Belconnen), Jacob Negri (Yass Kangaroos), Sam Ferrari (Doveton), Jack Connell, Callum Giggins (Tungamah), Connor Hargreaves (Strathmerton), Ged Dacey (Mallee Eagles), Zac Smith, Michael Hamilton.
Losses: Nick Morris, Damien Cook, Nathan Cook, Matt Anderson, Ryan Davies.
Prospects: A host of incoming talent from Canberra has breathed new life into the Crows, who could be a surprise packet.
Prediction: 10th
Coach: Brett Argus
Last year: 11th (3-15)
Gains: Dylan Dos Santos, Matt Motlop, Ankin Lewis (Darwin), Charlie Sturt, Cooper Smith.
Losses: Spencer Jones (Albury), Nick Lockhart (North Albury), Rhys Evans (retired), Tom Valentine (university), Ben Hindhaugh (moved away).
Prospects: After ending their mammoth losing streak in 2022, the Magpies will be looking to at least match the three wins they posted last year. Best-and-fairest Spencer Jones has stepped up to play O and M football at Albury.
Prediction: 11th
Coach: Tom Keogh
Last year: 12th (0-18)
Prospects: It was all about survival for Lockhart last year after the Demons staved off the threat of recess, and now the rebuild has begun. In coach Tom Keogh, the club are confident they've landed a star player as well as a strong leader and the youngsters who understandably looked out of their depth 12 months ago are ready to show how much they've improved.
Prediction: 12th
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.