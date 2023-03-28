The Border Mail
Hume League season preview 2023

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 28 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Joel Mackie (Osborne), Jarred Lane (Howlong), Kade Garland (Jindera), Josh Jones (Holbrook) and Kyle Docherty (CDHBU) are all set to play a major role in the 2023 Hume League season.
Six months on from Holbrook's thrilling grand final win over Osborne at Walbundrie, the stage is set for another intriguing year of Hume League football. With another hectic off-season almost complete, it's time to assess where the 12 clubs are at with round one looming large on April 15.

