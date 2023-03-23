TC: It would mean a lot to me and going forward, that will also encourage other players to come to St Pat's because everyone wants to be associated with winners. Of late, people have preferred North Albury because they've got that winning mentality and even, sometimes, when they're about to lose, they still find ways and means to win. Winning is a habit and if you can get into that winning habit, you just find ways and means to got through those difficult moments and still get over the line. It would mean a lot as a club and for me, leaving home and coming all the way here, winning something in my first year would be so special.