Tendai Chisoro has made an indelible mark on St Patrick's and Cricket Albury-Wodonga since landing from Zimbabwe. But the big man's big impact goes far beyond his 409 runs and 25 wickets and certainly won't be defined by the result of Saturday's grand final. STEVE TERVET caught up with him this week ahead of the decider at Lavington Sports Ground.
ST: Grand final week is always exciting for those of us on the outside; what's it like as a player?
TC: This is what you play for. Everyone who plays sport wants to be successful and playing in such games gets you going, gets you buzzing and you can't wait to get to the day. You're just so excited, you don't know what to do, whether to relax, you're nervous but looking forward to it. It's a different atmosphere.
ST: What's your record like in grand finals?
TC: Over the years, I've won a couple of grannies with my state back at home but I've also lost a fair few. Being in a grannie in my first year at the club, in Australia, it means a lot to me. The guys that have played here as a group, they haven't been in a grannie in a long time so it's so exciting and so good for everyone to get here and hopefully we'll do well and win.
ST: We first spoke in November when you'd just arrived in Albury; how do you look back now over your time at St Pat's?
TC: Being an overseas pro is something which is not easy. You leave everything at home, your loved ones, and Australia hasn't been easy for me with the time difference. From my lovely one, back at home, it's nine hours, the rest of the family's in England and that's 11 hours and the ones in the US, it's almost 24 hours. So communication is a bit difficult but being here, they've just made me so welcome and I feel like I'm home away from home. They've taken good care of me and I love it here. I'm definitely coming back next summer.
ST: Was that a big decision to come back?
TC: Well, Australia has made a positive impression on me. I'm not getting any younger so I'd love to come here, go away from international cricket but still add value to the club. Hopefully, in a few years' time, I'll do my Level 3 and then I'll get into coaching after my playing career. It's also a good opportunity for my loved one, with education, to come here and get some work, make some money and get what she deserves.
ST: There's a Bible verse on your Facebook page - 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me' - what's the significance of that in your life?
TC: It's something that motivates me to do well. As a young man, I was brought up as a Christian and it gives me strength in difficult times, to look to the Lord, because he gives me strength. He keeps me calm in difficult times. Playing sport, you have your ups and downs and sometimes you've got no-one to look up to. Most probably the whole team is down but for me, I look to Christ to motivate me when I'm down.
ST: How important is it, when you're up, to give Him the glory?
TC: Every time I walk in to bat, when I do the sign of the cross, I say 'whatever I do, may it be for your glory, Lord' so whether I get zero or 100, I still thank Him. The most important thing is the gift of life, that you get to wake up the next day and correct your mistakes. Despite the result, I'm always grateful and thankful to Him.
ST: What have been the biggest challenges you've faced in your life?
TC: COVID wasn't the greatest. My Mum lives in England, my loved one lives in a different town and before COVID, my Mum used to visit Zimbabwe often, so for a long time, I couldn't see her. My Dad passed away in 2006 so since then, I've looked up to my mother and my brothers. Having them visiting and seeing them, sometimes you just need to be with your loved ones and it couldn't happen because of COVID. That was one of the most difficult times for me - COVID really hit me hard.
ST: Was your Dad a cricket lover?
TC: My Dad was into sport. He used to play darts and tennis. I think I got my competitiveness from him, he always loved to win and every time he played, sometimes I used to go with him as a young man and he loved winning. I love being competitive and winning as well, just like my old man.
ST: Do you think he'd be proud of what you've done in your career?
TC: I wish he was here to see what I've achieved. I think he'd be proud of me. The only time he saw me doing well, he was a traffic cop. I made Zimbabwe under-19s, we went past my town and he was at the road block. He actually gave us a way, he helped us out of the town when there was a traffic jam. I was so happy.
ST: Playing against Lavington on Saturday, what's going to be the key?
TC: I think it's fair for everyone because no-one really knows the conditions, no-one has played at 'Lavi 1' so it seems like everyone's playing away from home. The team that bats well will win because both sides have good bowlers. How you play those bowlers, I think, will determine who wins at the end of the day.
ST: You leave Australia on Tuesday; what would it mean to win a premiership with St Pat's before you go?
TC: It would mean a lot to me and going forward, that will also encourage other players to come to St Pat's because everyone wants to be associated with winners. Of late, people have preferred North Albury because they've got that winning mentality and even, sometimes, when they're about to lose, they still find ways and means to win. Winning is a habit and if you can get into that winning habit, you just find ways and means to got through those difficult moments and still get over the line. It would mean a lot as a club and for me, leaving home and coming all the way here, winning something in my first year would be so special.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.