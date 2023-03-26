Chris Galvin admitted "it was about time" after his stellar season for Lavington culminated with a best-on-ground display in the grand final.
Galvin came into the decider with 481 runs to his name this season and he smashed through the 500 barrier with a classy knock of 69 against St Patrick's.
There was no part of the ground Galvin couldn't access during his stay at the crease, with only 16 of his runs coming in boundaries as the all-rounder found gaps and ran hard to turn ones into twos.
Galvin wasn't done there, however, returning to back up his efforts with the ball as the Panthers strangled St Pat's to great effect.
Coming on third change, he bowled eight overs and rattled through the Patties tail, finishing with 4-34, his best figures of the season.
Galvin also picked up the Robbie Jackson Medal for his performances for Riverina at the Country Championships, so what's been the key to his sparkling form in 2022/23?
"It's probably about time," he laughed.
"I think I've under-performed the last couple of years so it's nice to actually go alright.
"I work as hard as I can on my game, I absolutely love training, I love bringing the boys with me and doing as much as I can.
"I often use the young blokes: I give them throw-downs but it's also an excuse for them to give me throw-downs too.
"I've been talking to guys like Robbie Mackinlay and Sam O'Connor, who have been great mentors for me over the journey.
"You're never the finished product, you've always got to keep adding strings to your bow and my bowling's come along a bit in the last few years.
"The competition keeps getting better so if you don't keep improving, you're not going to keep up."
Galvin put on 73 for the third wicket with Sam Harris, who raced to 44 off 45 balls during an entertaining and high-quality partnership.
"Harry did what he does best," Galvin said.
"He comes out and makes it really easy - you just hit a few singles and get up the other end and let him go to work.
"That partnership with Harry was pretty special, probably one of those things we'll look back on in a couple of weeks and realise how good that was."
