Skulking painted button quail is well worth looking out for

By Ian Davidson and Chris Tzaros
April 5 2023 - 12:32pm
Camouflaged and secretive - a female painted button quail. Picture by Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)
When birdwatching in bushland areas, our attention is often drawn to species that occur in the trees and shrubs, or that move conspicuously by flying about and calling.

