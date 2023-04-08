The Border Mail
Home/What's On/Food and Drink
What's on

Almar Farm now provides 50 per cent of Almar Organics fresh produce

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
April 9 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aside from organic fruit and vegetables and honey, Almar Farm produces flowers for Albury florists Flowers in the Lane and The Flower Girl. Pictures by Ash Smith
Aside from organic fruit and vegetables and honey, Almar Farm produces flowers for Albury florists Flowers in the Lane and The Flower Girl. Pictures by Ash Smith

WHEN the global pandemic exposed supply chain issues and food insecurity like rarely seen in recent history, Clint Hall simply dug in harder to connect people with fresh produce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.