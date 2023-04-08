WHEN the global pandemic exposed supply chain issues and food insecurity like rarely seen in recent history, Clint Hall simply dug in harder to connect people with fresh produce.
The owner of Almar Organics in South Albury, together with his wife Katie, bought a Splitters Creek farmlet to start their own market garden in mid-2020.
The 11-hectare property "Nierrina" (home of the hawk) had been planted with hundreds of native trees over four decades and was a blank canvas for their regenerative farm dream.
Mr Hall said they soon got to work on their organic market garden in the middle of the bushland.
He said poultry and beehives were an integral part of their regenerative agricultural systems.
"We're working with nature and not pushing against it," he said.
"We've had heaps of success but we've probably had just as many hurdles.
"At the end of the day we want nature to dictate how we operate the farm."
Mr Hall said they aimed to supply 50 per cent of their shop's fresh organic produce.
He said they surpassed that over summer this year and were on track to reach that target for winter produce within two years.
Three Border restaurants had joined the fold too.
"Now we're harvesting daily for the shop and twice a week for Miss Amelie, Cafe Musette and The River Deck," Mr Hall said.
The 0.6-hectare plot grows 15 to 20 diverse crops at any one time, supported by a largely circular economy and limited off-farm inputs.
Ms Hall also grows fresh flowers for Albury florists Flowers in the Lane and The Flower Girl.
Having taken over Almar Organics in spring 2016, the Halls said the farm was a natural extension of their ongoing commitment to health and wellbeing.
Mr Hall divided his time equally between the shop and market garden.
"It's so healing to spend a day in the garden, surrounded by the bush with the birds singing and the wind on your back," he said.
"It may sound like a hippy tangent but if I pick a radish straight out of the ground it's still alive; it's still vibrating.
"We want to connect people to the source of their food so they can feel the way they've been designed to feel for optimal health."
Now known as Almar Farm, the Halls run farm tours and workshops on the Bretton Valley site.
They will host a school holiday farm and nature experience on Tuesday, April 18.
Mr Hall said they remained committed to helping people and the planet thrive.
"The goal is to grow food here for all of my lifetime and for the generations to come," Mr Hall said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.