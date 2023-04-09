Four Border and North East communities have raised more than $100,000 each to play their part in a record-breaking Good Friday Appeal on April 7.
Wodonga had a final tally of $119,337, Corowa-Wahgunyah was just behind on $116,830, while Wangaratta ($104,929) and Albury ($102,346) also cracked six figures to contribute to a regional donation of more than $4 million and a overall contribution in excess of $23 million to Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital.
Baranduda CFA captain Scott Schilling said his community came together to give around $6700 for the cause, which eclipsed last year's total by more than $600 and boosted Wodonga's final figure.
"Our total is pretty good compared to a lot of bigger places down south," he said.
"The brigade has been supporting the appeal for many years. I've been doing it about 13 or 14 years since I've been at Baranduda.
"A lot of people went camping earlier, so there wasn't as many around as previous years, but we still got a really good total.
"One thing with the community here, everybody is willing to dig deep and give to the charities that really need it, which is what the Good Friday Appeal does with the Royal Children's Hospital."
Mr Schilling said volunteers from the brigade were always happy to put their hands up to assist on Good Friday.
"We normally have about 25 to 30 out walking and another 10 or so helping back at the station cooking breakfast, cooking lunch and collecting money from people who come straight to the station instead."
Despite collecting from smaller populations, Benalla ($45,008), Boorhaman ($38,382), Yarrawonga ($29, 864), Myrtleford ($26, 687) and Corryong ($22,586) also finished with huge totals.
"We are so thankful to the incredible communities across regional Victoria each and every year. Their passion and generosity never ceases to amaze us and this final tally could not have been reached without the dedicated communities across the state who have come together for the kids," Good Friday Appeal director Rebecca Cowan said.
More than $700,000 was collected across the Border and North East.
