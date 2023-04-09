The Border Mail
Albury, Wodonga, Corowa, Wangaratta eclipse $100,000 for Good Friday Appeal

Beau Greenway
Updated April 9 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 5:00pm
Baranduda CFA volunteers Brian Tyler, Alisha Wattie and captain Scott Schilling shaking tins for the Good Friday Appeal. Picture by Mark Jesser
Four Border and North East communities have raised more than $100,000 each to play their part in a record-breaking Good Friday Appeal on April 7.

