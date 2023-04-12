For a piper or drummer, there's no bigger moment than performing at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Scotland.
The Scots School Albury pipe band has been invited to do that for just the second time.
After its inaugural appearance at the event in 2017, students were set to make a return in 2020, only to be denied by COVID-19 travel restrictions.
A group of 30 students and teachers will make their way to the Scottish capital in August for 26 shows during their five-week stay.
Band coordinator Scott Nicolson said it was great for the school and the region.
"It's what every piper and drummer wants to do in their life at least once. Some of the kids and myself will be able to say we've done it twice." he said.
"Last time (in 2017) a lot of people went across. Obviously parents went, but a lot of people associated with Albury and associated with the school went and were able to have their name announced every night.
"It put Albury on the map a bit.
"We do 26 shows across the five weeks. On the rest days, we'll probably go off and compete at the world championships and the Scottish championships.
"The kids still have to keep up with school work, so we'll be running a satellite school program between nine and three each day for them as well from Monday to Friday."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Saxon Coffey is the band's youngest member at 12 years of age and is excited to go to Edinburgh after playing the pipes for three years.
"The neighbours so far haven't come knocking on my door to ask me to stop, so I must be going OK," Saxon said.
"I need to do even more practise now to improve my fitness for the tattoo."
On the flip side, 66-year-old Doug McRae is the band's most senior member and has enjoyed the chance to share his knowledge with the students.
Mr McRae played with Mr Nicolson almost 30 years ago when the pair were both working in New Zealand.
"It's very rewarding to help these youngsters on the big stage of the tattoo," he said.
To assist with the costs of travel to Scotland, The Scots School Albury will stage a fundraising concert, Sounds of Scotland, at Albury Entertainment Centre on July 14 and 15.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.