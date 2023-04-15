The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Applications open for 2023 Fischer Community Leadership program at Jindera, Corowa

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
April 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graduates of the 2022 Fischer Community Leadership pilot program, which was such a success that four programs will be offered, across two years in Federation and Greater Hume council areas. Picture supplied
Graduates of the 2022 Fischer Community Leadership pilot program, which was such a success that four programs will be offered, across two years in Federation and Greater Hume council areas. Picture supplied

Rachael Hadkins loves living in a small town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.