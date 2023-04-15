Rachael Hadkins loves living in a small town.
Together with her mechanic husband Adam and their twin daughters, the family has called Henty home for the past five or so years.
"I like the community aspect of a small town," the 41-year-old reflects.
Sometimes, though, living in a rural area can mean children (and adults) miss out on opportunities and facilities offered by larger towns and cities, she acknowledges.
That's why she's a passionate supporter of initiatives that help build resources - whether that be physical infrastructure or people power - in communities.
Both create opportunities.
It was at the urging of fellow Henty resident and active community supporter Adrien O'Brien that Ms Hadkins applied for the 2022 Fischer Community Leadership pilot program.
The program - aptly named in honour of the late Tim Fischer, auspiced by the Border Trust and delivered by Alpine Valleys Community Leadership - aims to develop community leadership skills and create a group of leaders equipped to take action and make a difference.
Delivered last year in Henty and Holbrook, the program was an absolute eye-opener for successful applicant and program graduate Ms Hadkins.
Over eight sessions, she says participants worked on their strengths and weaknesses, honed their grant-writing skills and learnt a lot about their own communication and leadership styles.
"It was the grant-writing that appealed to me," says Ms Hadkins.
"But I just thought it was a great program of getting people in the community involved in community.
"It helps build the skills, confidence and connections to be able to make things happen in your community.
"The program helped ignite little ideas that can mean big things to communities."
On the back of the successful pilot program, funding has been secured for the 2023 program to be delivered at Jindera and Corowa.
Starting in May and running to September, eight sessions will be delivered to both locations on Monday evenings in addition to a full-day workshop in June.
Participants will receive leadership training from facilitators and guest speakers, with a focus on building and strengthening core leadership skills.
A key component of the program will involve project management, with participants undertaking the scoping and planning of small community-led projects, according to Border Trust chief executive Sue Gold.
Applications are open for this year's program, with individuals from all facets of the community encouraged to consider applying, including young adults, people living with a disability, First Nations people and members of migrant communities.
The program helped ignite little ideas that can mean big things to communities- Rachael Hadkins
Applicants will be requested to demonstrate a connection (either as a resident, employee or business owner) to the Federation Council area for the Corowa program or the Greater Hume Council area for the Jindera program.
Albury MP Justin Clancy urges anyone with an interest in contributing to their community to consider applying.
"Last year's pilot program in Henty and Holbrook demonstrated there is a need to provide our communities with accessible, equitable, and affordable opportunities for growth," he says.
"The program drew participants from all walks of life, who graduated with a greater level of capacity, self-confidence, access to resources and connection to a network of like-minded local leaders.
"I am thrilled the program is being offered in Jindera and Corowa, as all our communities need skilled and capable leaders in order to survive and thrive."
Greater Hume Council deputy mayor Annette Schilg says participants from the 2022 program were now involved in valuable community projects.
"It is good to see them stepping up to be community leaders; I don't think that would have happened without the program and it is good for us oldies to see that," she says.
Federation Council mayor Patrick Bourke wants to encourage aspiring leaders to express their interest in being a part of the program.
"I am so pleased to see this program is being offered in Corowa this year," Cr Bourke says.
"This program is designed to empower aspiring leaders and develop their skills to become the best community leaders they can be.
"Community leaders are the backbone of our communities, and I am positive we have many individuals in our council region who will really benefit from participating in this program."
Ms Hadkins has been very busy working on several community projects in recent years.
A walking track from the showground to town is on the cards as a result of her involvement in the Fischer program.
"We wouldn't necessarily have thought of that," she says.
And, while that project is still in the working stages, she's thrilled with what's already come out of the local engagement - including a rather fabulous "street party" which brought the community together to celebrate all things, well, Henty.
In the meantime she's been working on another project close to her heart.
A successful grant application will see the development of a new little athletics shed at the local showgrounds; excitingly the slab was poured this week.
The show committee had been generous in supplying a shed for storage of equipment and previously there'd been a "sand pit and a few circles" (not to specifications) for the long jump, shot put and discus for the athletics events her daughters and other children so enjoy.
Now there will be a shed, complete with verandah to shade participants in the hot summer months.
It wouldn't have happened without people who make community - without passion and purpose.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.