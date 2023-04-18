You would have been hard pressed to find a prouder father on the Border last weekend than Thurgoona's Daniel Kannenberg.
Kannenberg realised a long held ambition when he ran out alongside his two sons Mason, 18, and Eli, 16 for the Bulldogs' senior clash against Beechworth.
Mason made his senior debut for the Bulldogs in the opening round while Eli earned a senior call up for the first time from the thirds.
Kannenberg, 42, has been a senior regular at the kennel for the best part of the past decade and was appointed playing coach of the reserves this season.
The Bulldog tough-nut rated being part of the 2017 senior flag as the highlight of his career.
But he said playing with his two sons on the weekend was a close second and something he would cherish forever.
"It was an awesome experience," Kannenberg said.
"It was something I spoke to the kids that I hoped could happen this year at some stage because obviously I'm well into the twilight of my career.
"The first round Eli played thirds, I played seconds and Mason in the seniors.
"The seniors were a bit short last week and the stars aligned I guess for us to play together for the first time.
"It was certainly a proud moment for me and a huge thrill for the boys as well.
"Winning a flag in 2017 is my career highlight but getting to play with my two boys is on the podium right beside it.
"When we discussed playing together, we probably thought if it did happen it would be in the reserves.
"So for it to happen in the seniors made it that bit more special.
"When I saw our three names on the board in the senior side after training on Thursday night it was a huge surprise and a dream come true."
The trio played alongside each other in the forward line for most of the match.
"I'm probably a bit biased but I thought the two boys didn't look out of place in the side," he said.
"A few of the supporters and players also commented to me after the match how well the boys went.
"I certainly gave them a pass mark."
Kannenberg first arrived at the kennel in 2011 after a stint with Culcairn in the Hume league and playing soccer.
He said Thurgoona had been like a second home for his kids for more than a decade.
"I first arrived at the club when 'Gooba' McGlynn was coaching," he said.
"The boys have gone from running the water, progressing to Auskick, juniors and now playing a role in the seniors.
"So I have got some fond memories of the kids growing up around the club from a young age and it's hard to believe how quickly the time has gone."
During the season opener all three Kannenberg's wore number 40 in the three different grades which Daniel has worn throughout his career at the kennel.
Daniel revealed Mason was quick to pull rank and wore the number on the weekend.
"Mason being the cheeky little bugger he is, wore number 40 much to the delight of some of the other players," Daniel said.
"So I wore number 47 instead and copped it from a few of the loud mouths around the club that my jumper matched my age which they thought was funny."
Eli said it was 'cool' to make his senior debut with his father right by his side at Beechworth.
"I was pretty nervous being my first game," Eli said.
"But having Dad there put me at ease a bit more.
"I guess it was pretty cool when you think about it, not many kids my age get to play alongside their old man and it certainly made my debut that bit more special."
Mason is a chip off the old block and thrives on the physical nature of football.
"A lot of blokes tell me I'm a bit like Dad in that I don't mind the physical contact and go hard at the contest," Mason said.
"But I may have got my ambitions mixed up with my capabilities on the weekend.
"There was a bit of a push and shove with the opposition at one stage and I went in to throw my weight around.
"But I soon realised I was up against the big boys in the seniors and got put back in my box fairly quickly by the Beechworth boys."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.