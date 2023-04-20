A newly-formed Wodonga youth group is raising awareness about its involvement in the community by hosting a movie night.
YO3690, reflecting Wodonga's postcode, aims to build connections amongst young people through activities and events.
After months of planning, the Vic Health-funded group will stage two movie screenings at Wodonga Senior Secondary College's Performing Arts Centre on Friday, April 28, with attendees given the chance to vote on what will be shown when they buy a ticket.
The 12-14 year group will have the choice of Bolt, Coraline or Shrek, while the 15-18 years screening will be either Mean Girls, The Shining or Dumb and Dumber.
Group member Lu Nistic wanted the event to bring people together from all walks of life.
"We've recognised that although youth are often clubbed together in one big category, interests can differ. We want this to be great for everyone, so we'll be hosting an event for 12 to 14 year olds, and then 15 to 18 year olds, so that it's more culturally relevant," she said.
"Reclink are going to be attending as well and they'll be hosting yard games and we will also have the Junction Support Services bus parked out the front to provide a sensory space for people who might require that.
"We just want to put our name out into the community and make contributions to bring the community together."
Fellow organiser Alex Atkins hoped YO3690 events, such as the movie night, would be a welcome distraction for Wodonga's young people.
"We have a lot of disadvantaged youth coming from socioeconomic hardships, as well as problems such as drug use, vaping, even violence, and there's a stigma within our young community," he said.
"We hope that events like this offer a break from such hardships and encourage positive connections and experiences, rather than negative and harmful behaviours."
Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite for $6 prior to the event, with limited seats available for $10 on the day.
The screening will start at 4.30pm, with free pizza, donuts and drinks to be served afterwards, before the second film begins at 7.30pm.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
