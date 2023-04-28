Local trainers dominated Albury Racing Club's meeting on Friday, snaring five of the eight winners.
Mitch Beer led the charge for the locals with a winning treble after Sacred Oath, November Falls and Mr Metrics all saluted.
Trainer Pat Widdup also joined the party after Bia Tinne struck for the veteran trainer.
Rob Wellington also extended his stable's recent lethal strike rate after Shame For Fame ($17) scored a long shot victory in the final race on the card.
Jockey Danny Beasley claimed the riding honours after he partnered both Sacred Oath and November Falls for the Beer stable.
Beer started the meeting on a high after Sacred Oath took out $30,000 Class One Handicap, (1400m).
Sacred Oath ($2.20-fav) was having his first for Beer after previously being trained in Queensland by David Vandyke.
The four-year-old gelding in owned by a large syndicate of owners which includes the estate of the late spin king Shane Warne.
Sacred Oath won on debut at the Gold Coast last year and notched the second win of his career yesterday from start number seven.
"He hasn't been an easy horse to train at all since arriving at the stable," Beer said.
"The owners have been really patient and he is like having three or four horses in work.
"But he showed his fair share of promise early in his career and has had a few issues since.
"Danny (Beasley) was rapt with his trial the other day and he looks to be a stayer."
