The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

How King Charles III helped bring author and journalist Howard Jones to Albury

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
May 6 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A republican at heart, author and retired Border Mail reporter Howard Jones chronicled the happenings of this community for three decades, including coverage of royal visits, after he emigrated from Wales in 1982.
A republican at heart, author and retired Border Mail reporter Howard Jones chronicled the happenings of this community for three decades, including coverage of royal visits, after he emigrated from Wales in 1982.

It was King Charles III who brought author and history buff Howard Jones to Albury from Wales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.