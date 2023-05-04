Fake firearm burglary led to 22 guns being recovered by detectives

Investigators who recovered 22 guns, an officer who put her health at risk to save a farmer neck deep in grain and two policemen who have raised money for charities are among those to be recognised at an awards ceremony.
Thursday's event in Albury saw police members commended for long service, bravery, negotiation skills and investigative techniques.
Included in the recipients were officers Scott Trewhella, Kelly Johnson, Rowan Weekley and Michael Skillicorn.
The Albury investigators examined an incident in 2018 where nine firearms were reported stolen.
They quickly established that a break-and-enter at the site in the Albury region had been staged, leading to a strike force being formed.
Phone taps, surveillance and other techniques were used to investigate the incident, which eventually led to 22 firearms, stolen property and ammunition being seized, with charges laid.
Victorian officers were also involved.
Senior Constable Bree Furze was also recognised for an incident on June 10, 2017, in which she helped save a man covered in grain to his neck in a seven metre tall silo.
Attendees heard she had risked her own safety to save the farmer, including by helping to dig him out.
Detective Kelly Johnson was also recognised for an incident at Noreuil Park on October 23, 2021, involving a woman with mental issues.
She had made threats to drown herself, with police members donning life jackets and negotiating with the woman over several hours.
She left the water and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Chief Inspector Scott Russell and Detective Sergeant Troy Martin were also commended for their work for multiple charities and fundraisers, including raising toys and funds for the Albury hospital children's ward and cancer centre.
Superintendent Paul Smith said police often went above and beyond to help in the community, including while off work.
"We're certainly recognising those police members today," he said.
"There were unit citations for courageous actions, going over and above, including with rescues and in major investigations.
"One particular job removed 22 illegal firearms off the street.
"Removing those firearms from the community obviously saved a lot of crime.
"We'll never know what those firearms may have been used for."
Superintendent Smith said some of the commended officers had saved lives.
"It makes you really proud to be a part of the NSW Police Force," he said.
